Plane Makes An Emergency Landing After Passenger Claims Laptop Is A Bomb

A 27-year-old plane passenger, Taj Malik Taylor, allegedly told people mid-flight that his laptop was a bomb. This claim caused the plane to make an emergency landing, and Taylor was arrested shortly after.

According to a release issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the incident occurred at around on Sunday, July 6. Allegiant Flight 1023 had departed St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and was heading to Roanoke, Virginia.

However, mid-flight, Taylor allegedly told a passenger that he had a bomb. The confused seatmates asked Taylor what he meant, as per an FBI affidavit obtained by USA Today. Allegedly, Taylor lifted his laptop and said, “My laptop is a bomb.”

Immediately, the passenger Taylor was talking to notified the flight attendants. As a result, the plane returned to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport at around 2:08 p.m.

Upon making an emergency landing, PCSO K9 units searched Taylor’s belongings. The PCSO confirmed that no bomb was found.

Arrested And Charged

The affidavit added, as per the New York Post, that Taylor did not admit to making the bomb threats. However, he did say that a woman sitting next to him had been rude to him.

Furthermore, he revealed he struggled with mental health issues, saying that he had been recently released from a mental health facility. He also stated that he was “suffering from a lack of clarity” after taking his medication “last night.”

Taj Malik Taylor was arrested and charged with making threats and false information in the first degree.

An Allegiant spokesperson shared a statement with USA Today, addressing the incident.

“Allegiant does not tolerate disruptive behavior of any kind, so the decision was made to return to the airport,” the spokesperson said. “The plane landed safely and was met by law enforcement officers, who took the passenger into custody.”

Eventually, all passengers managed to arrive at Roanoke around five hours after they were supposed to land.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our passengers and thank them for their patience,” Allegiant said. “As a gesture of goodwill, we will be issuing $100 vouchers to each itinerary, to be used for future travel.”

According to the Daily Mail, Taj Malik Taylor is an Air Force veteran, a Virginia State University graduate, and an ordained clergyman.