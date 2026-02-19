Plane Carrying Dwight Yoakam Undergoes ‘Emergency Takeoff Abort’

A plane carrying country star Dwight Yoakam had to make an unscheduled landing after what the veteran artist called a potentially “catastrophic” situation.

The 69-year-old “Guitars & Cadillacs” legend took to Instagram on Feb. 16 to share details about a frightening experience while flying, which caused him to arrive late for a scheduled concert.

“What actually happened Thursday afternoon was that we had an emergency takeoff abort as the aircraft was about to lift off from the runway due to a mechanical failure warning in the cockpit. Fortunately, the pilots handled the aborted takeoff with exceptional professional skill, and they were able to avoid anything more dangerous or catastrophic occurring,” Yoakam explained.

“After taxiing back to the hangar and concluding that the issue with that aircraft could not be corrected, we were luckily able to be moved to a different plane and continue our flight to do the show in Lubbock approximately an hour and thirty minutes after my scheduled 9:00 pm stage time,” the “Ain’t That Lonely Yet” singer continued.

Yoakam added his “sincere apologies to all the fans in attendance that evening that the announcement about the reason for the show’s delay was not made from ‘onstage’ more clearly and respectfully.”

“I am very sorry for any frustration and disappointment the delay caused,” he concluded.

Dwight Yoakam Fans Show Their Support After Plane Mishap

Of course, Dwight Yoakam’s fans were more than understanding about the plane mishap, taking to the comments section to show some love.

“People forget that singers are human and human things happen. Glad everyone is safe and ok,” one top comment read. “I’m glad y’all are safe. That’s the number one priority,” another fan agreed. “You are worth the wait! And it’s certainly better than the alternative,” a third fan chimed in.

Dwight Yoakam performs at the Wild Honey tribute to Warren Zevon on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, one onlooker showed off their superfan status, dropping a comment that flexed an impressive mastery of Yoakam’s greatest hits…

“I blame the Plane that you’re a 1000 miles from nowhere but when they turn it on turn it up and turned you loose you sang Dixie to ease our suspicions minds as we were thinking as fast as you flew over the streets of Bakersfield cause it only hurts when I fly but the honky Tonk man arrived with his guitar and Cadilac so we ain’t that lonely yet ….. whew …” they wrote.

Yoakam is touring across the U.S. and will join ZZ Top for their Dos Amigos Tour from March to May.