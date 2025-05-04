Photo Captures ‘Living Fossil’ Fish Believed Extinct for 70 Million Years

A coelacanth, an ancient fish species predating the dinosaurs, has been photographed for the first time in Indonesia.

The Indonesian coelacanth (Latimeria menadoensis), believed to have been extinct for 70 million years, was successfully photographed in the waters of the Maluku Archipelago, Indonesia. This is the first time the coelacanth species has been photographed in Indonesian waters, marking an important milestone in the study of this ancient fish.

The rare fish was discovered by divers exploring depths of approximately 475 feet below the ocean’s surface. The find is credited to marine biologist Alexis Chappuis of UNSEEN Expeditions. The expedition, partially funded by Swiss luxury watchmaker Blancpain, marked a significant moment in deep-sea exploration.

To nab the picture, Chappuis had to learn deep mixed-gas diving. It’s a type of diving that often causes decompression sickness, or “the bends.”

“The coelacanth, often mistakenly called a ‘living fossil’ or ‘dinosaur fish,’ had been known from fossils dating back to more than 400 million years – way before dinosaurs,” Blancpain’s release explains. “[It] was thought to be extinct until 1938, when a specimen was discovered in a fishing net off the coast of South Africa. This marked one of the biggest natural history discoveries of the 20th century,” the release added.

The Ancient Fish is Considered ‘Critically Endangered’

Meanwhile, the only other known living species of coelacanth is the West Indian Ocean coelacanth (Latimeria chalumnae). Underwater photographer Laurent Ballesta captured the first photo of it over a decade ago, according to Oceanographic.

Both coelacanth species face significant threats to their survival. According to the IUCN Red List, the West Indian Ocean coelacanth is classified as “critically endangered.” Meanwhile, the Indonesian coelacanth is listed as “vulnerable.” Knowing that these ancient fish live in the waters of the Maluku Archipelago helps researchers better understand their range. It could also lead to more effective conservation plans.

That said, the exact location of Chappuis’ discovery will stay in murky waters until proper environmental protections are in place.