Pete Davidson Reveals the One Drug He Can’t Quit: ‘It’s All I Have Left’

Pete Davidson is known for keeping things light-hearted as one of Saturday Night Live’s top comedians. But during his most recent stand-up show, he touched upon a more serious topic.

During a recent set, Davidson revealed that he has struggled with addiction to several drugs. Ketamine and cocaine, to name a few. Thankfully for the comedian, he has weaned himself off of most drugs. However, Davidson admits that there is one drug habit that he cannot kick: weed.

Pete Davidson Gets Candid About His Drug Use

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” he told the crowd per the Daily Mail.

“I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

Kim Kardashian Gets Honest on Breakup With Davidson

Pete Davidson has had quite a roster of A-List celebrities that he has dated in the past. Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qually are just a few of the hotties that Pete has cozied up with. But perhaps the most notable is reality television star and business mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in 2021. And things appeared to be going well. But it was less than a year before their sudden breakup in 2022. Kim admitted that splitting from Davidson just nine months into their relationship was not an easy decision. But still, one that she is proud of.

“Breakups are just not my thing…I’m proud of myself,” the SKIMS founder said of their split.

“We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it,” Kim explained. “So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.”

Kardashian also noted that she felt “a lot of guilt,” about the attention Davidson began to receive after they went public. She also says that she is pessimistic about her future love life.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, ‘Uh, who’s ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I’m in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who’s gonna wanna deal with the drams?'” Kim said.

“But my person will be like, ‘F–k all of that, it’s gonna be hard but we’re together and we’re gonna do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”