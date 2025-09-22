Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Killed Wife After She Threw Book At Him, Left Son With Body For Hours

A Pennsylvania man, 56-year-old Douglas Snyder, is accused of murdering his wife and leaving her body with their son for hours. Allegedly, Snyder killed 38-year-old Samantha Fields after she threw a book at him.

According to a press release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident occurred on Monday, September 15. At around 10:30 a.m., PSP troopers responded to a New Valley Road residence after receiving a domestic dispute report.

Upon arrival, troopers found Fields deceased, having suffered from gunshot wounds. Snyder was subsequently taken into custody. After being interviewed, he was charged wtih criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children. He is being held at the Perry County Prison without bail.

As reported by WHP, citing charging documents, the shooting occurred the night before Snyder himself called 911. Snyder allegedly told troopers during an initial interview that he had “shot her by accident,” adding, “I honest to god did not just shoot my wife.”

Book Thrown, Fatally Shot

According to police, and as reported by WGAL, the shooting occurred at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 14. Snyder detailed that, during an argument, Fields threw a book at him as he turned his back, an affidavit obtained by the outlet said.

“She threw the book at me from at least 10 feet away,” Snyder allegedly said.

The book reportedly hit him in the back of the head, and Snyder allegedly shot her as a result.

“I was pissed, I turned around, snapped, and I shot her,” the man said, according to the affidavit.

After Douglas Snyder killed his wife, he left the house for a total of 13 hours, police alleged. His son, whose age is unknown but is referred to as a child, woke up on Monday morning to find his mother dead.

A GoFundMe was launched to help support Fields’ children.

“Sam was a beautiful woman who put everyone else before herself,” the fundraiser said. “She loved her kids fiercely and they are now left without a mother.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.