Pearl Jam Rocker Quits Band After Decades

Pearl Jam is now down a member.

The band announced that longtime member Matt Cameron is quitting the group (which now consists of vocalist Eddie Vedder, lead guitarist Mike McCready, bassist Jeff Ament, and rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard). Neither the group nor Cameron gave an exact reason for the departure, but they each shared glowing statements.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron wrote. “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

2017 Inductees Matt Cameron and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam speak onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The band’s statement on the exit read: “From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.”

Pearl Jam ended its message with, “We love you Matt.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers didn’t name a replacement drummer in the announcement.

Cameron was first known as the drummer for another legendary grunge band, Soundgarden. After the Chris Cornell-fronted band’s breakup, Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 following Vitalogy and Yield drummer Jack Irons’ exit.

Fans have heard his recording work on all the band’s albums since 2000s Binaural, meaning he’s on fan-favorite tracks like 2009’s “Just Breathe,” 2013’s “Sirens” and 2006’s “Life Wasted.” He’s also heard on the group’s 1998 cover of Wayne Cochran’s “Last Kiss,” a one-off single later included on the compilation Lost Dogs.