Paul Martin Has Died

Paul Martin, the veteran Canadian guitarist, singer-songwriter and one of the founding members of the influential rock ensemble The Blushing Brides, has died.

Videos by Suggest

He passed away on February 24, his 67th birthday.

Billboard reported on his passing, but Chris LeFrancois confirmed it on Instagram. Authorities nor family have revealed a cause of death.

Born in Kingston, Ontario, Martin built a career in music that spanned more than five decades, earning respect for his rhythm guitar work, songwriting, and deep commitment to collaboration. He first made his mark as a co-founder of The Blushing Brides in the late 1970s, forming the band with vocalist Maurice Raymond after years of playing in local groups.

The Blushing Brides quickly developed a following by blending influences from the Rolling Stones and other rock legends with their own original material, a mix that earned them a recording deal with RCA Records and stages across Canada and the United States. The band toured extensively through the 1980s.

Paul Martin Went On To Other Projects After The Blushing Brides

Beyond his work with The Blushing Brides, Martin co-created projects such as The Dylan Tree and Kensington Shake, albums and bands inspired by classic rock, folk and blues. Colleagues said he carried a purist’s approach to guitar playing, often favouring straightforward tone and feel over effects, and never losing sight of the emotional core of the music he embraced.

In later years, Martin also founded Martinworks, an online music publishing platform that helped musicians place original material in television and film, a venture that extended his influence beyond performance into business and mentorship.

Tributes poured in from friends, collaborators and fans following the news of his passing. One Instagram post noted that Martin was an “extraordinarily talented musician and songwriter.”

Martin’s contributions to Canadian rock, as a performer, collaborator, and mentor, left an enduring imprint on the country’s musical landscape. He is remembered not only for his memorable guitar work and songwriting but also for the generosity and friendship he offered across a vibrant community of artists.