Patrick Mahomes Says He ‘Done’ With Kids Following Baby Number 3 Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes added a third Super Bowl to his trophy case this past season. And after enjoying his offseason, the Chiefs star recently revealed that he’ll soon be adding something else to his life.

This year is the year of threes for the Mahomes’. Earlier this month, the couple announced that they will expand their family as they prepare to welcome a third bundle of joy.

And while Patrick is looking to add more accolades to his trophy case this season, the NFL MVP says that this is his last dance. At least, as far as kids are concerned.

Patrick Mahomes Gets Honest About Pending Third Child

‘I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three [children] and I’m done,” he said.

No, it’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. ‘I got to grow up in the locker room I think I’ve talked about it before, and it made such an impact in my life. And so, I wanted to have kids young, and were having a third kid now to join our family.

And Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life, and let our kids see these great things.”

The Mahomes already have one girl and one boy so it will be interesting to see the result of the upcoming rubber match.

Patrick Pays Homage to His Wife Brittany

The schedule of an NFL player is hectic. There are practices, meetings, walkthroughs, media availability… the list goes on. As quarterback and leader of the team, Patrick’s schedule is ten times more hectic. But he says that having Brittany as a wife alleviates all of the pressure.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” the Chiefs quarterback said of his wife. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife.”

“It makes things a lot easier … when you get to come home and your best friend is there. You can just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and so, she pushes me to be great. She’s done a lot of great things herself.”