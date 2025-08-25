Paternity Results Revealed After Pop Singer Accused of Fathering Child With ‘The Traitors’ Star

More than a year after he was accused of fathering a child with pop singer Charlotte Chilton, The Traitors star Conor Maynard revealed the results of the paternity test.

In an Instagram post late last week, Maynard revealed that Chilton requested a second paternity test. The pop singer recently claimed that Maynard was the father of her daughter, Penelope.

“As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father,” Maynard declared in the post. “As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s, and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.”

After announcing the paternity test results, The Traitors star wrote, “This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this.”

He added, “I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives.”

The First Paternity Test Results Were Revealed Nearly a Year After ‘The Traitors’ Star Was Accused of Being the Father

Chilton claimed that Maynard was the father in June 2024. Both she and Maynard appeared on The Traitors and met at one of the show’s wrap parties.

“I’ve really toyed with whether this is the right thing to do or not,” she shared, per The Telegraph. “I’ve not named the father in protection of him… Even though they’ve told me that by speaking out, people will probably hate me.”

Chilton then shared that she was tired of carrying around the secret, and it was impacting her mental health.

“The reason I didn’t say who the father’s name was is because they said it was gonna be a massive buzz,” she continued. “I don’t think it’s relevant. I’m prepared to do this alone. But I’m not prepared to have my daughter just have to grow up and not be able to say who her father is.”

Chilton said she and her daughter are not a “dirty secret” and she won’t be treated like one. “I’m being muzzled ot protect someone else who has a full legal team.”

The singer’s estranged wife, Laura, revealed that it was Maynard.

However, the first paternity test was done in mid-March 2025. The results revealed that Maynard was not Penelope’s father.

“All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to the news,” he shared at the time. “There is a child at the heart of all of this, and that should not be forgotten.”