Paris Hilton Takes ‘Dream Come True’ Trip With Daughter London in Sweet Video

Paris Hilton shared footage of her “dream come true” trip with her daughter, London, over the weekend.

On Instagram, Paris posted an adorable video of her daughter at the London Hilton hotel. In the clip, the 7-month-old baby smiles at her mama as she blows her kisses.

Paris captioned the video: “London Hilton at The London Hilton ✨👶🏼🏨✨”

“So in love with my little Princess! 👑” she continued. “Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true! 🥹”

Paris then detailed her childhood spent at the very same hotel growing up.

“I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London🩷” she wrote. “Named after my favorite city in the world! 🥰🇬🇧 Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London.”

Paris Hilton Takes Daughter London on ‘Dream Come True’ Trip

Also captured was a video of the mother-daughter duo traveling in a private jet on their dream come true trip. The two wore matching Care Bear-printed outfits.

Fans found Paris and London to be incredibly endearing.

“London is Mommy Kathy‘s twin. 👯‍♀️😍” one person wrote on her Instagram post. “Thank you for always sharing your precious moments with your family, especially moments with your children my beloved Sista.”

“I really enjoyed it and smiled happily at your happiness. 🥰 What a beautiful and happy Family. I‘m so happy for you and proud of you. Love you endlessly. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Another fan wrote, “Aww!! Such an ANGEL 😇💕 @parishilton This makes me so proud and happy I have tears 😭 sis your so blessed and one of the most incredible and inspiring woman I know and love with all of my heart babe!! I’m so glad you have the beautiful family you deserve @parishilton I love you so much!!! 🥰🥰🥰💕💕💕💕”

Paris shares her daughter with her husband, Carter Reum, who welcomed London to the world via surrogate in November of 2023.