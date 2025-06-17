Paris Hilton Shades President Trump, Says He Could Use a New Spray Tanner

Not one to hold back her thoughts, Paris Hilton threw some shade at President Trump years after she “pretended” to vote for him.

During a recent interview with Louis Theroux at Spotify Beach in Cannes, France, the reality TV star-socialite shared her true feelings about the controversial world leader.

“I only knew him when I was a teenager in New York,” she said when asked about her relationship with Trump. “That was a long time ago.”

“What was the vibe [back then] – friendly? Warm? Orange?” Theroux jokingly asked.

To which Hilton replied with a laugh, “He probably could have used a new spray tanner.”

Paris Hilton received years of criticism for publicly declaring that she voted for President Trump during the 2016 election.

“I’ve known him since I was a little girl, so yes [I voted for him,” she said.

Trump previously praised Hilton in the early 2000s, telling Howard Stern in 2003 that she was “beautiful.”

“I’ve known Paris Hilton from the time she’s 12,” President Trump said at the time. “Her parents are friends of mine.”

He then said, “And the first time I saw her, she walked into the room and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?'”

However, Trump also stated Hilton was “dumb like a fox.”

Paris Hilton Claims She ‘Pretended’ to Vote for President Trump in 2016

In her 2023 memoir, Paris: The Memoir, Hilton opened up about how she lied about voting for President Trump in 2016.

“When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended to vote for Donald Trump,” she wrote. “Because he was an old family friend and owed the first modeling agency I signed with.”

She then revealed, “When I left to go to another r[modeling] agency, he was furious and intimidated the s— out of me on the phone. The truth is even worse. I didn’t vote at all.”

Paris Hilton first admitted she didn’t vote for President Trump while speaking to Marie Claire in 2017. She pointed out that she hadn’t voted during the 2016 election and didn’t agree with everything he had said.

“I love people here,” she said about people in Mexico, whom Trump has made racial comments against in the past. “And I don’t think they should be talked about like that at all.”

Although she didn’t actually vote for him, Paris said he was an old family friend and “an incredible businessman.” She predicted he would be a “good president.”

“I’ve known him since I was a little girl,” she added. “And he’s always been so nice, so respectful, and sweet.”