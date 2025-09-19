Pamela Voorhees Actress Dies at 84: RIP to Paula Shaw

Paula Shaw, known to horror fans as Pamela Voorhees in Freddy vs. Jason and to TV audiences for her roles in Hallmark Channel holiday movies and shows like Little House on the Prairie, has died.

Her death at 84 on September 10 was announced on the website for her workshop, The Max.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce Paula passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, morning at 9:00 am,” the statement began.

“Paula touched countless lives through The MAX, the Mastery, and her transformational work,” the statement added. “Her legacy lives on in the communities she created and the lives she changed.”

The Esalen Institute, where The Max was taught, also honored the late actress’s contributions in an Instagram post.

“PAULA SHAW taught THE MAX workshops at Esalen Institute for over 32 years,” they wrote alongside video footage of the actress. “A professional actor and former EST (Erhard Seminars Training) trainer, she developed this self-expression course, which became a rite of passage for Esalen staff and seminarians, and until today maintains a reputation as one of Esalen’s most edgy offerings.”

Paula Shaw’s Five-Decade Acting Career Included Appearances on ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Supernatural’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’

Meanwhile, Shaw was a beloved figure among horror fans, frequently appearing at conventions. Her role in Freddy vs. Jason was brief but crucial. She played proud Jason mother, Pamela Voorhees. Freddy used her appearance to manipulate Jason into bringing the nightmare back to Elm Street.

According to IMDb, Shaw had a prolific impact on genre film and TV. Shaw’s genre film credits include Communion, Savage Streets, Witchfire, and Chupacabra Terror. On TV, she appeared in episodes of Supernatural, The X-Files, iZombie, The Outer Limits, R.L. Stine’s Haunting Hour, The New Addams Family, and the 2002 revival of The Twilight Zone.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Shaw also appeared in films such as Insomnia, Reindeer Games and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Her TV credits also include Little House on the Prairie, Three’s Company, 21 Jump Street, Starsky and Hutch, and The Bob Newhart Show.

She also went on to star in several Hallmark holiday movies, including Hanukkah on Rye, Hitched for the Holidays, Picture a Perfect Christmas, A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, and Round and Round.

Details about Shaw’s memorial will be posted on the workshop’s website.