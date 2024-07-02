Paige DeSorbo Slammed for Wearing Sheer Corset Dress to Friend’s Wedding

Paige DeSorbo turned heads and sparked fashion debates by rocking a black, sheer lace corset ensemble at her friend’s wedding.

“The most beautiful wedding I’ve ever been to,” the 31-year-old reality TV personality wrote alongside a series of snaps on Instagram.

She shared several snaps of her black outfit, complete with a corset top and a see-through, thigh-slit skirt that gave her briefs their moment in the spotlight.

The Summer House cast member maintained a chic and simple look by pairing her ensemble with black pumps, a matching clutch, and minimal jewelry. She embraced a glamorous, old Hollywood vibe, styling her long hair in waves and parting it to the side.

Fans React to Paige DeSorbo’s Sheer Corset Dress

However, despite the throwback elegance, many denizens of the internet cried aloud a fashion foul.

“Whoa 😧Black Sheer Lace Dress For An Outside Wedding!! Epic Fail!😬👎 So Inappropriate For The Occasion,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments. “Usually a fan of all your looks but this just wasn’t wedding appropriate,” a second fan added. “Audrey Hepburn would never,” a third fashionista quipped.

Yet another fan went into a deep-dive critique. “[I] sort of like the dress you have on but felt like it was a formal bathing suit 🤷‍♀️I would have loved it if the bottom was a mini not just pantie style,” they wrote.

Paige DeSorbo turned heads and raised a few eyebrows with her daring sheer corset ensemble at her friend’s wedding. (Image via Instagram / Paige DeSorbo)

Meanwhile, others defended Paige DeSorbo’s sheer corset scene stealer.

“For the girlies who have the audacity to pick SUMMER weddings. I approve this dress,” one fan wrote, likely saying “YASS QUEEN” aloud as they typed. “Love it!!!! 😍 but upstaging the bride 😂😂,” another fan quipped.

Other fans simply wanted to steal the look.

“WHERE IS THIS DRESS FROM?!????????”, one fashion-forward fan asked. “Victoria’s secret clearance sale,” another fan joked back.

Indeed, DeSorbo is quite the MVP for Bravo. DeSorbo made her television debut in March of 2019 when she joined the main cast of the Bravo reality television series Summer House in its third season.

Paige DeSorbo starred in the first two seasons of Winter House, a Summer House spin-off, premiering in October of 2021, and October of 2022, respectively. She has also made guest appearances on Southern Charm since its eighth season, which began in June of 2022.