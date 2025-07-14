Oscar-Winning Actor ‘In a Lot of Pain’ Amid Bronchitis Diagnosis

Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss was forced to withdraw from a fan convention after being struck by a severe case of viral bronchitis.

The Jaws legend, 77, was set to attend SharkCon in Florida this weekend for autograph and photo sessions. But in a video shared on the event’s Instagram, he revealed an illness had him sidelined and unable to make the flight to Tampa.

“Hello cons, I’m very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with viral bronchitis,” Dreyfuss, who won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Elliot Garfield in the 1977 romantic comedy The Goodbye Girl, said in the footage from what looked like a hospital bed. “I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get there. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it,” he added, snugly wrapped in a Jaws 50th anniversary blanket.

Dreyfuss said he “didn’t want to get anyone else sick” or “want to get sicker myself.”

“I feel terrible about not showing up, and I’d feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness,” the Mr. Holland’s Opus star continued. “But there will be other times, and I will make it my business to show up, and I want to wish you all good luck and happiness.”

Beloved Actor Richard Dreyfuss Reveals He’s ‘In a Lot of Pain,” Jokes He Wants Fans to ‘Feel Sorry for Me’

However, despite his illness, the veteran actor hadn’t lost his trademark sense of humor.

“I want you all to feel very sorry for me,” Dreyfuss quipped. “And very sorry for yourselves. I’m in a lot of pain, and that has to come first, my health. I feel very good about having the time and enough health.”

In the video, Dreyfuss’ wife, Svetlana Erokhin, also mentioned the star’s “great fans” and said the actor will see them soon.

Of course, fans and colleagues alike rushed to the comments section of the Instagram post to wish the actor well.

“Honey, feel better,” Sharon Stone wrote. “The world is not good without you, then come over and give me a hug,” she added.

“Well, hey Rick. DAD and I are sending you love and healing energy,” Gary Busey’s son, actor Jake Busey, wrote. “This is only a small hurdle you will beat. So wild. We were just watching you and Roy in Jaws a few days ago. Get well soon and feel better fast!!”

“Sending Richard prayers for a quick recovery!!!” one fan added, echoing dozens of other comments.

Meanwhile, Shark Con announced that fans will be automatically refunded for any prepaid autographs and photo op purchases involving Dreyfuss. Other attendees included Jaws actor Jeffrey Voorhees, Jaws 3-D actor John Putch, and Jaws 2 actor John Dukakis.