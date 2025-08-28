Oregon Man Dies Mid-Flight Beside His Wife

A father from Oregon tragically died from a heart attack while sitting beside his wife on their flight home from South America. According to the New York Post, 39-year-old Andres Castro “suddenly stopped breathing” on their flight home from their birthday trip.

Man Dies Mid-Flight On Way Home From Birthday Trip

Now, his family has set up a GoFundMe to help bring his body back home. Castro passed away on August 25 at the end of his trip to Bolivia, celebrating his and his wife’s birthdays.

After visiting her family, they were on their flight to America when the medical emergency happened. “The plane made an emergency landing in Colombia, where we learned he had suffered a heart attack,” wrote Teo Ramirez, Castro’s younger brother.

Castro is survived by his wife, Suanny, his son AJ, as well as his siblings and parents, “who loved him deeply.” Ramirez said, “This is not a grief we ever imagined facing so soon.”

This death has hit the family hard since their mother had been suffering from severe heart failure since April. Ramirez and his siblings have been her primary caregivers, and now they have to bring Castro’s body home.

“We are trying to work with funeral services in Colombia to return his body to Oregon,” he wrote. “The estimated cost is around $25,000 to prepare and transport him home and hold a funeral here.”

Sister “Broken” By Brother’s Death

In an interview with KOIN, Castro’s sister Tiffany revealed how heartbroken the family has been. “We all miss him. We just can’t believe he’s gone,” said Tiffany. “I feel broken, our whole family, it’s hard, trying to keep it together the best that we can.”

Despite the 10-year age difference between her and her brother, they were extremely close. “Every time we were together he was just so funny,” Tiffany continued.

Since its launch, the family has raised over $19,000 USD, 77% of the way to their goal. “It’s a process with the embassy and my family,” said Tiffany when talking about the costs of bringing his body home. “We’re all just trying to work together to figure it out.”

KOIN spoke with Sen. Ron Wyden and confirmed they were helping the family plan a funeral for Castro.

“It’s just hard to believe that he’s not here,” Tiffany said. “That’s all.”