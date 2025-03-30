online-influencer-and-former-kickboxer-andrew-tate-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-his-ex-girlfriend-in-violent-encounter

A former girlfriend of influencer Andrew Tate has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a violent encounter earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

Brianna Stern, who recently filed a lawsuit against Andrew Tate, opened up about the terrifying encounter. She claimed she dated the influencer for 10 months. “I was scared to death,” she told NBC News. “So scared I was terrified that I might die.”

“I’m scared of him,” Stern continued. “No one has ever really spoken out against him before.”

Stern then said she filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of Los Angeles. She accused Tate of sexual assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Stern said she first met him and his brother, Tristan, when they invited her to Romania last summer. They asked the model to participate in photo shoots relating to content creation for their cryptocurrency meme coin.

At the same time, the Tate brothers were accused of sexual misconduct in Britain. There were also allegations of human trafficking and money laundering against them in Romania. However, Stern was not aware of the legal issues the brothers were dealing with.

“He was so warm and loving and kind,” she said about Andrew. “And I hadn’t seen anything on the internet about him. I guess I kind of live under a rock.”

Stern shared that she kept in contact with Tate after she left Romania. He declared his love for her and claimed he saw a future with her.

“I thought these people that say negative things about him, like, that’s crazy,” Stern noted. “They don’t know him. And he told me everything on the internet was just a facade. There was a tough guy act that he had to put on for views, and that equated to his income.”

Andrew Tate Choked His Ex During a Terrifying Incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel

In her lawsuit, Stern alleged that Tate’s behavior towards her “grew more aggressive over time.” She said the violent incident occurred on Mar. 10 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. While having a consensual encounter, Stern claimed Tate started choking her. She said she “began crying and begging for him to stop. He would not.”

Tate allegedly continued to choke and beat Stern repeatedly on her face and the top of her head. She was diagnosed with a concussion days after the encounter. Stern is now seeking a restraining order against Tate.

Meanwhile, Tate’s attorney, Joseph McBride, responded to the lawsuit. He accused Stern of using his client for “personal gain, notoriety, and financial benefit.”

“We implore the public and the media to refrain from premature judgments until all facts are established,” he said. “And to resist the temptation to amplify the self-serving narrative of an individual seemingly more interested in profit than in justice.”