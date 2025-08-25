One of WWE’s Shows Shifts to NXT After Nearly Two Months Without New Episodes

WWE fans noticed that the organization had seemingly canceled one of its social media shows without any notice.

Videos by Suggest

WWE Speed, which previously appeared on X (formerly Twitter), ceased airing new episodes without any explanation or confirmation of cancellation. Its most recent episode was on Jul. 9.

The show, which first premiered in April 2024, features wrestlers from the WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT brands. During each episode, the wrestlers compete in matches with a three-minute time limit.

The show has released 72 episodes since its debut. It was previously reported that WWE and X had a two-year deal. The current Speed champions were El Grande Americano and Sol Ruca.

Speaking about the sudden change, wrestling journalist, Dave Metlzer, shared his thoughts.

“It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes, and the titles have been forgotten,” Meltzer stated, per F4Wonline. “The deal with X probably expired. Whether it will be renewed or brought back isn’t clear.”

He then noted, “Those we’ve asked haven’t known one way or the other basically giving the impressions it was so insignificant that nobody has talked about it. There was no official word one way or the other.”

WWE Announces Big Change to the Show

However, as fans continue to question what was happening to the show, WWE revealed that big news. The show is shifting to NXT.

“The WWE Speed Championship is coming to NXT,” the wrestling organization announced on X.

The WWE Speed Championship is coming to NXT 🙌



And we will hold a tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender to face @SolRucaWWE at No Mercy! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Jo5NU33AsW — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

To honor this latest development, WWE will hold a tournament to crown a new number one contender to face female wrestling champion Sol Ruca at No Mercy.

During the Jul. 9 episode of WWE Speed, Ruca retained her Speed Women’s Championship over Alba Fyre. Ruca holds NXT Women’s North American Championship and WWE Speed Women’s Championship.