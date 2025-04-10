One Direction Alum Falls Ill: ‘Severe’ Sickness Leads to Zayn Malik Concert Cancellation

Former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik was forced to cancel his Mexico City show last month while battling a “severe” sickness.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on his Instagram Story, Malik stated he was “heartbroken” about canceling his show in Mexico City. I’ve been really sick since this morning,” he wrote. “And despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it.”

Zayn Malik further apologized for letting down his fans. “The love and energy I always feel from my fans means the world to me,” he continued. “And it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I’m sending all of my love to each of you.”

Hours after canceling the show, Zayn Malik shared more details about his illness.

“Mexico, I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning,” he revealed. “It’s no joke – still struggling.”

Malik reiterated how sorry he was for canceling the show. “To my fans, I’m so sorry – these shows have made me feel alive, happy, grateful, & at home, and that’s all because of you, these shows, your energy, your fan projects… filled me with so much love and with a feeling I can’t even describe. Big love.”

Zayn Malik Kicked Off His Stairway to the Sky Tour Last Month

The canceled show was part of Zayn Malik’s Stairway to the Sky Tour, which kicked off with multiple shows in Mexico City. The tour is supporting the release of his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, which debuted in November 2024.

During his first show on Mar. 25, Malik performed the One Direction song, “Night Changes.” It was the first time he had performed the single since his departure from the band in 2015.

“Thank you, that was f—ng amazing,” he declared after the song ended. “I almost cried at one point. This is insane.”

He closed the show with a special tribute to his late One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, who unexpectedly passed away last October after falling from a balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31 years old.