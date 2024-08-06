olympic-swimmer-luana-alonso-speaks-out-about-being-kicked-out-of-olympic-village

As the 2024 Olympics come to a close, the drama appears to just be heating up. Recent reports surfaced, suggesting that Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso had been removed from the Olympic Village. But the swimmer recently broke her silence to address those rumors.

Reports surfaced, suggesting that the swimmer was escorted out of the Olympic Villiage for “creating an inappropriate atmosphere.” But Alonso says that there is no validity to that claim.

Luana Alonso Breaks Silence on Rumors

“I just wanted to clarify that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere, stop spreading false information,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I don’t want to give any statement, but neither am I going to let lies affect me.”

Simone Biles Gets Candid on Olympic Village Experience

Simone Biles is continuing on a historic path in the 2024 Olympics. She has already won three gold medals at this year’s games. Biles’ current medal count is at ten, adding to her stake as the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Biles is one of the most famous people ever. This means even some of the world’s top athletes can be star-struck by her presence. It is one of the reasons Biles says she has opted not to spend much time in the Olympic Village.

“I have not done much around the Olympic Village and it’s because the first day we got here and I got to the cafeteria, and a lot of people were asking me for photos, like non-stop,” Biles said.

“Whenever I got sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking. And I couldn’t stop shaking, and I was so overwhelmed. I went to the cafeteria to meet my friend yesterday, but before that, I hadn’t gone back to the cafeteria in like five days. I just go to the store, stock up on food, and just like stay here, because it gets me so anxious.”