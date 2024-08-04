olympian-tyler-mislawchuk-breaks-silence-on-vomiting-after-swimming-in-polluted-seine

Days after he was seen vomiting on live TV following his triathlon swim in the polluted Seine River, Canadian olympian Tyler Mislawchuk breaks his silence about the moment.

Moments after finishing ninth place in the race last week, Mislawchuk stole the spotlight by projectile vomiting anything in his stomach. Other triathletes were seen lying on the ground near the finish line following the race.

“I didn’t come here to come top 10. But I gave it everything I had,” the Olympian told Canadian media afterward. “I went for it, I have no regrets – vomited 10 times.”

He also shared, “I’ve come back from an Achilles tear, concussion, crashes. You name it, I had it in the last three years. To stand on the start line healthy and give it my all… I’m proud of the effort. You want more, but that’s all I had in me.”



Now Tyler Mislawchuk is ready to share what made him throw up after the Seine swim. While speaking to Triathlon Magazine Canada, Mislawchuk stated that it wasn’t the contents of the river that made him throw up. It was the high temperatures in the final laps of the 10 km run.

‘For me, whether I was fourth or 55th it doesn’t really matter,” he explained. “I tried to win a medal and I went out there and was basically in third place with the two French guys for five and a half or 6 km. At my last Olympics, there was the injury and with all the stuff that happened there were a lot of ‘what ifs’. ‘I have no “what ifs” on the day, I went for it, it was absolutely everything. I vomited ten times after the race … it got hot in the last laps.”

Tyler Mislawchuk Describes the Triathlon Race As Being ‘Strange’ Following Seine River Vomit Moment

In a separate interview with The Canadian Press, Mislawchuk described the race as being “strange.”

“It was crazy currents which was difficult to deal with and then wet on the bike course from rain in the morning,” he explained. “It was then just scolding hot on the run so just all the elements, all the challenges that you can imagine. But that’s a triathlon. Triathlon is in all the venues across the world, different courses, and so I think it comes down to the famous saying, “Adapt or die”, and that’s what you have to do in this kind of racing.”

Tyler Mislawchuk then added that he raced in Paris in 2023 and had no real issues afterward. “Obviously, I’m not a doctor, I’m not a water specialist, and so, for me, whatever I was reading in the news didn’t really matter. It was like, ‘I’m here to race and that’s what my job is’. I’m lucky to call it a job. I’m here to race and perform.”