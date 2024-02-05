Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Performance at Grammys Earns Standing Ovation, Taylor Swift Singalong

Olivia Rodrigo rocked out at the GRAMMYs, and fans were for it. The singer earned a standing ovation as well as a nod from Taylor Swift.

While she didn’t win a GRAMMY of her own this year, Rodrigo left her mark on the awards show in a different way. Wearing a stunning red dress, Rodrigo dazzled and stunned with a performance of “Vampire.”

Even Swift jammed out to the song, dancing and singing along with the lyrics. Notably, many theorized that the song was actually about Swift after a reported falling out between the two.

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Song Inspiration

However, Rodrigo has dismissed the rumors as nonsense. Likewise, she denies ever having a beef with Swift. The two appear friendly enough at the GRAMMYs. In an interview with The Guardian, Rodrigo explained she was surprised by all the attention the rumors got.

“I was very surprised when people thought that,” she told the publication.“I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Additionally, Rodrigo said the song isn’t about fame at all. It’s about someone being manipulative in a personal relationship. Rodrigo said her goal was try to make the song universal, in an interview with Audacy’s The Julia Show.

“I think the song isn’t about fame f—ing or whatever, I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all your worth,” she said. “I think that that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been. It’s not just people in L.A. and Hollywood that have to deal with that.”

Ultimately, the album GUTS proved to be a pivotal moment for the singer and her career, as she told Variety. “The experience tested my confidence and patience. It taught me some important lessons about songwriting in terms of focusing on your craft rather than just waiting for inspiration to strike,” she said. “It taught me about the mindset that is most conducive to writing: You can never sit down at the piano and try to write something that everyone will like; that always results in a really bad song. It taught me that I write songs that I want to hear.”