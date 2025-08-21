olivia-rodrigo-sparks-engagement-speculation

Although she has managed to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly sparked some engagement speculation.

According to the Daily Mail, Rodrigo was recently spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while out and about with her boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge. They were previously seen kissing in the stands while at Wimbledon earlier this month.

77 Diamonds jeweler Anya Walsh told the media outlet that Rodrigo’s new ring is “approximately 3.5 to 4 carats.

“While the photograph is indistinct, the diamond is clearly square-shaped, suggesting it is either an elongated emerald cut or a radiant cut,” Walsh explained. “For those seeking a similar ring, prices vary considerably depending on whether the diamond is natural or lab-grown. An excellent cut would typically command a price in the range of $55,000 to $70,000.”

The couple was first romantically linked while in Partridge’s hometown of London in October 2023. Neither Olivia Rodrigo nor Louis Partridge has confirmed an engagement.

Louis Partridge Previously Dodged Questions About Olivia Rodrigo’s Song ‘So American’

During an October 2024 interview with ELLE, Louis Partridge dodged questions about whether Olivia Rodrigo’s song “So American” was inspired by him.

“Not my song, not my place,” he said at the time. “So I wouldn’t know.”

However, he did share that Rodrigo did influence his taste in music. “My girlfriend has been trying to get me into more pop recently. Chappell Roan has been on repeat.”

He further spoke about how he approaches his relationship with the pop star, noting that he felt like a “golden retriever” type of boyfriend.

“I think in past relationships my mind worked at a different speed to the women I’ve known,” he said. “A bit slower. The way I would characterize it is like a Golden Retriever and a black cat. I can imagine being happy sitting and catching a Frisbee.”

Partridge was previously romantically linked to fellow actor Sydney Chandler. They met on the set of the FX series Pistol.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo previously dated record producer Zack Bia, as well as actor Ethan Wacker.