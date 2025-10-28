Oklahoma Mom And Teacher Dies After Being Served Margarita With Industrial Cleaner

An Oklahoma mom and teacher has sadly passed away just two years after being served a margarita with industrial cleaner. She was out celebrating Valentine’s Day when she drank the tainted cocktail.

For the past two years, 30-year-old Holly Hill has dealt with complications from the 2023 incident. She passed away on October 23 from injuries related to the margarita drink. Back in 2023, Hill, a mom and third-grade teacher, ordered the cocktail at Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill.

However, according to Fox23, the restaurant served her a margarita that had industrial cleaner in it.

“Her mouth was on fire, and she knew something wasn’t right,” Hill’s mom told News9. “She immediately jumped up and ran to the bathroom, started throwing up, started rinsing her mouth out with water.”

Ultimately, the family reached a confidential settlement with the restaurant. But it was little comfort to the now grieving family. Hill continued to struggle.

Deadly Margarita

“For the past two and a half years, while continuing to teach and care for her family, Holly faced a long and difficult medical journey,” her family wrote in her obituary.

“Through fighting to survive countless procedures, hospital stays, and uncertain days, she met each challenge with courage, faith, and a quiet strength that inspired everyone around her. Her perseverance and love were nothing short of remarkable,” her obituary continued.

Prior to her death, the teacher had surgery because as her mom wrote on social media, “[t]he hole in her esophagus wasn’t healed but it was a bit better and not as inflamed, so they were able to call in a pulmonologist to assist in stitching it up. She will have to continue tube feeds for a while longer. She will have to come back in a few weeks for a swallow study with contrast to check on progress.”

Sadly, she passed away days later. Now, Acting Police Chief Ralph Parsons says they are investigating her death and what caused it.

“The OSBI will be the lead agency in this matter. Holly’s family has been notified, and we ask the community to be patient and respectful to the family,” Parsons said.

Back in 2023, the Mexican restaurant apologized for the margarita incident.

They wrote, “We are very sorry for what happened … during these 10 years we have never had a situation like this, a situation that should not have occurred in the first place.”

“We have never walked away from responsibility and will continue to support them in any way possible while our insurance company is on the case,” the restaurant wrote then. “We again want to apologize to her, her family, and the Elgin community. Our prayers continue for her and her family.”