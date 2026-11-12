‘Obsession’ Movie Star Inde Navarrette’s Former Show Axed Her After 3 Seasons

Before she starred in one of the biggest films of 2026, Inde Navarrette was just a regular working actor.

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Navarrette, who starred in 2026’s hit horror film Obsession, previously starred on the CW network show Superman & Lois for three seasons.

She played Sarah Cortez, the “wild child” daughter of Lana Lang and Kyle Cushing and love interest of Jordan Kent.

Ahead of the show’s fourth season, Navarrette was one of seven actors who were fired.

According to People at the time, the actors who were fired would be welcome to return for guest spots of recurring roles depending on their interest or availability.

Deadline reported that the release of so many actors was likely due to budget cuts. When the show got renewed, the renewal came with significant budget cuts. Due to expensive special effects, Superman & Lois was more expensive than other shows on the network.

After her breakout spring of 2026, Navarrette hosted Saturday Night Live in October. She is also going to play Rogue in the currently untitled X-Men movie set to premiere in 2028.