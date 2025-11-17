O.J. Simpson’s Estate Agrees to Pay Ron Goldman’s Father Millions Decades After Wrongful Death Ruling

A year and a half after O.J. Simpson passed away, the former NFL star’s estate has agreed to pay Ron Goldman’s father, Fred, the millions he’s owed from the wrongful death lawsuit.

Videos by Suggest

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE from Nevada’s Clark County District Court, Fred submitted the creditor claim in July 2024 for $57,997,858.12, plus “judgment interest on the approved amount.”

The paperwork was filed by O.J. Simpson’s estate executor Malcolm LaVergne. Although Fred filed the claim for more than $117 million, Malcolm stated he believed Fred’s computation of interest – while “done in good faith” – was inaccurate. He then said he would “continue to work” with Fred on a “more accurate” interest calculation.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Goldmans’ family attorney, Michaelle Rafferty, spoke out about the situation.

“The Executor’s acceptance of the claim is a positive acknowledgement of the debt,” the statement reads. “It does not constitute payment. This acceptance allows the administration of the claim to move forward in probate. We will continue to monitor the probate process as it progresses.”

Malcolm also told TMZ that the Simpson estate would pay out as much of the amount as possible. He said the funds would come from auctioning off Simpson’s personal items. However, some items have been stolen from the estate, and he’s working with lawyers to regain possession of some items.

Although he was acquitted in the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson was sued for wrongful death by the Browns and Goldmans in 1995. The families were awarded more than $33 million, but the former NFL player paid only a small amount.

O.J. Simpson died in April 2024 following a battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Previously Spoke Out Against Giving the Goldman Family Any of the Money

Following O.J. Simpson’s death, the late athlete’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, had some harsh words against the Goldman family regarding the wrongful death situation.

LaVergne stated he would fight to prevent the payout to the Goldmans. “Them specifically,” he declared about the Goldmans. “And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

The estate executor quickly walked back his remarks, stating that he planned to handle any claims against the estate in accordance with Nevada law.

Explaining his initial reaction to the payout, LaVergne said he lashed out at the Goldmans because of their attorney’s response to Simpson’s death.

“Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking s—,” LaVergne said about Goldman’s lawyer. “My advocate instinct was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep s—ing on him even after he’s dead?’ Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then.”



