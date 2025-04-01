O.J. Simpson’s Bible From Robert Kardashian Sr. Sells for Massive Sum After Estate Rejects Kim Kardashian’s Offer

The Bible that O.J. Simpson was gifted from Robert Kardashian Sr has sold for a massive sum just after the late NFL star’s estate rejected Kim Kardashian’s $15,000 offer.

According to USA Today, Simpson’s 1994 copy of The Living Bible sold for $80,276 through Goldin’s online auction platform. Although the winning bid was $65,800, the total price included an associate buyer’s premium fee. The sale of the book was finalized over the weekend.

O.J. Simpson was a close friend of Kim Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian Sr. The reality TV star’s father was also part of Simpson’s legal team, also known as the “Dream Team,” during his 1995 murder trial. He was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, on June 12, 1994.

Robert Kardashian Sr also pleaded with law enforcement not to hurt O.J. Simpson during his Bronco freeway chase.

Kim Kardashian’s Father Wrote a Special Message in the Bible For O.J. Simpson

The Bible contains an inscription from Robert Kardashian Sr., dated June 18, 1994. “O.J., This book will help,” the inscription reads. “God loves, and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child, and he will use you again. I love you, and God loves you.”

Robert Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 at the age of 59 from esophageal cancer.

O.J. Simpson’s estate previously spoke out about rejecting Kim Kardashian’s $15,000 offer for the Bible.

“The amount is why I had no choice,” Simpson’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, told People about rejecting the offer. “Why would I spend $15,000 of estate money – why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?”

LaVergne also revealed that the Bible was under contract to be auctioned when Kim submitted her offer. He noted that contesting the contract would cost more than Kim was offering.

“That’s a zero-sum game,” he also explained. “That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.”

Despite not being found guilty in the murder trial, O.J. Simpson was found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was arrested in 2008 for armed robbery and served nine years in prison. He died on Apr. 10, 2024, from prostate cancer. He was 76 years old.