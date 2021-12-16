Now We Know Why Jana Duggar Was Charged With Child Endangerment, Sister Jessa Spills Details

Jana Duggar was recently charged with child endangerment, yet the public knew nothing about it in terms of actual details. Jana’s sister Jessa Seewald just took to social media to defend her sister, while also outing some of the details on the case that happened this past September that resulted in Jana getting a citation. It is a very strange chain of events, to say the least. It’s another problem the Duggars need to stack on top of the dozens of other problems they have going on right now.

A Missing Child

Jessa, who is the younger sister of Jana Duggar, took to Instagram this week to share her thoughts about her sister being cited for child endangerment earlier this year. She talked openly about how a child had, in her words, slipped out while being watched by Jana, but that nothing came of it and the child was returned safely.

She was also quick to point out that it was an innocent mistake. Though safe to say the parents of the child who temporarily went missing don’t quite find it as innocent or as easily forgiven. It’s a bad look in a year when the Duggars can’t afford another hiccup, yet can’t seem to avoid them.

Jana had received the citation on Sept. 9th for endangering the welfare of a minor, though she pleaded not guilty. The actual details of the situation are still mostly unknown at this time, but Jana herself recently addressed the controversy on her own Instagram account. She wrote that she was moved to do so after reports of the charge began circulating in the media. She denied rumors that she was arrested, thanked law enforcement and expressed her gratitude that the incident was peacefully resolved.

Jana Duggar Speaks Out After Child Endangerment Citation Credit: Jana Duggar

But anyone who has been following the story of the Duggar’s right now knows this is a hit they cannot afford to take.

Duggars n’ Children

This news about Jana came just one day after their brother Josh was convicted of possessing child pornography as well as be found guilty on multiple counts of child molestation. He is facing a fine of a quarter million dollars and 20 years in prison.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar vehemently support their son in this case, pointing out that the duo “trust in God” to make it all work out. The couple have yet to make a public statement regarding Jana and the child endangerment citation.

