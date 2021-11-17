This Sommelier Curated Canned Wine Will Make You Switch From Traditional Bottles–Here’s Why

The concept of canned wine isn’t new. In fact, the first wine to be canned came out of California back in the 1930s. Despite this, its popularity and, oftentimes, its quality, has been sparse. It’s hard to shake tradition, especially in the world of wine, but one brand is striving to do just that.

Nomadica, founded by certified sommelier Kristin Olszewski, is the first and only premium canned wine company on the market. Like many vino aficionados, Olszewski was initially “offended” by the mere concept of wine being available in a can. Yet in her journey to establish sustainability at every step of the process, not only did she learn to embrace canning, she realized it can make great wine even more accessible at a fraction of the carbon footprint (about half of a standard 750ml glass bottle, to be exact).

(Kristin Olszewski/Courtesy of Nomadica)

Quality And Sustainability Are Top Priorities

Speaking with Olszewski on the matter, I too was initially skeptical. I am by no means a wine snob, but the few canned wines I’ve tried in the past simply weren’t that great. It turns out, the issue was the wine, not the can. “Just as bottles do, wine in cans varies in quality level,” she told Suggest. “Nomadica is premium–sourced by someone who drinks wine for a living! I’ve spent over a decade developing my palate and I think this really sets us apart from other wine in can.”

With a focus on both sustainability and quality, Nomadica only sources its wines from vineyards with responsible farming practices. That includes ensuring there is no chemical manipulation of the vine. As a result, every variety available is vegan, low sulfur, and fermented dry, not to mention incredibly tasty.

“I do my best to source universally gratifying wines; flavor profiles that are serious enough for a glass, but vivacious enough to be sipped out of the can,” Olszewski commented. “I love being able to provide a Michelin-level of wine expertise outside of the dining room.”

The Best Tasting Canned Wine On The Market

(Photo Credit: Reva Keller)

I can attest that not only is Nomadica hands down the best canned wine I’ve ever tasted, but it’s also a lot better than many of the normal bottled varieties I’ve tried in the past. The current collection includes a White, Red Blend, Rose´, Sparkling White, and Sparkling Rose´. “We [also] offer special limited-edition collaborations with my favorite winemakers online once a quarter. These are more experimental and always really fun,” added Olszewski.

Opting for their “Date Night” Adventure Pack, I got to sample the classic White and Red Blend. First off, wow! The White is a Chardonnay grape and has the characteristic golden hue and medium to full body pour. As soon as it hits the tongue it registers notes of bright citrus and tangy green apple with subtle warm notes. Complex but refreshing, it finishes with a linger of spice and lemon zest and just a hint of floral notes. Not overly buttery or oaky, this lovely blend retains the bold flavors of traditional Chardonnay without the heaviness.

The Red Blend was also a delight. Pouring a dark ruby red with a medium to light body, I was immediately hit with a slight jammy-ness that transitioned to subtle earthy notes with just a hint of pepper. Not overly dry, it finished clean and bright, and is a red that could pair perfectly with just about anything.

To best enjoy each wine, Olszewski suggests, if possible, to serve chilled. “I personally enjoy drinking chilled wine–even reds! I recommend chilling Nomadica cans and then pouring the wine into a glass for the best experience. You can absolutely drink straight from the can as well (and this is great if you’re at a party, backyard BBQ, or anything similar!), but pouring them into a glass helps elevate the experience even further–wine always tastes better when you can smell it.”

All In The Details

(Photo Credit: Reva Keller)

Beyond the taste and quality of the wine, what really impressed me the most was the thoughtfulness in the packaging and presentation. Each variety features unique and beautiful artwork rather than a generic logo. According to Olszewski, it was important to partner “with artists from around the world to find the perfect piece that evokes the tasting notes and origin story of the particular varietal. We think the can is the perfect canvas to visually represent each wine’s unique attributes and hint at the experience you’ll have when you indulge.”

Moreover, each variety comes with a curated Spotify playlist to enjoy for a truly complete sensory experience.

Not convinced yet? Try Nomadica for yourself! Each variety is available in an 8, 12, 24, and 36 can pack, which is equivalent to 2.6, 4, 8, and 12 bottles respectively. A variety of adventure packs allows you to mix and match different varieties based on your tastes, whether that is all whites, all sparklings, or a little bit of everything. Featuring complimentary shipping on all orders, you’ll soon have high-quality wine delivered straight to your door. Check out all the details at explorenomadica.com.