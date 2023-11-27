Noah Cyrus Goes Completely Topless In The Woods In Latest Pics

Noah Cyrus, 23, is no stranger to making bold style statements, and her recent Instagram post solidifies her penchant for edgy fashion. The singer, well-known for pushing boundaries with her wardrobe choices, shared a series of daring snaps on Sunday that sent social media abuzz.

The younger sister of the renowned Miley Cyrus, 31, bared it all, donning nothing but a scanty blue thong in the sultry midnight photoshoot. Noah’s risqué display featured her posing topless while navigating through leaves, capturing attention with her revealing attire and confident stance.

In the captivating images, Noah showcased her inked skin and slender figure while sporting high-leg ruched lingerie. The songstress strategically positioned herself, opting for modesty by artfully covering part of her ample cleavage in certain shots.

Throughout the series, Noah’s striking silhouette against the night sky added to the allure of the snapshots, with the artist opting to cover her long black locks while maintaining a sense of mystique in her revealing attire.

Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus skipped their own mother Tish Cyrus’s wedding to Dominic Purcell and spent their day together at Walmart in Los Angeles, Noah was in a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt, and was also allegedly making fun of Tish online.



Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Trace… pic.twitter.com/XSapTgwElE — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) August 20, 2023

This steamy post arrives after Noah and her brother Braison seemed to have prior commitments as their mother, Tish, exchanged vows with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August, diverting attention from the family celebration to the singer’s latest social media buzz.