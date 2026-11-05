No Happily Ever After for This Netflix Dating Show Couple — Divorce Docs Filed

Despite being the only couple to marry at the end of Love is Blind season 11, John Shannon and Sarah Williams are getting a divorce.

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According to documents obtained by TMZ, Williams filed for divorce in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage.

Their wedding date was listed as March 27, 2025, and they began living apart on April 15, 2026, only a year after getting married.

Williams asked the court for an “equitable division of all assets and liabilities,” People reported. She also asked to go back to her maiden name in a separate filing.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Sarah Williams, John Shannon in episode 1112 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Spencer Pazer/Netflix © 2026

Even though they ended up marrying in the season finale, which aired Nov. 4, the couple certainly had their challenges during their time on the show.

They bonded over a mutual love for Harry Potter and Taylor Swift, but had different political beliefs and religious views. Things only got more complicated after Williams overheard Shannon admit he originally ranked her in his bottom two.

“Honestly, it was very hurtful, I will say,” she told People last month. “Like, I think I tried to play it off really well.”

In spite of her initial reaction, she ultimately said she understood everyone was still getting to know each other at that point.

“And we kind of all were doing that, right? Like, we talked to all of the men at one point, so all of us are doing that.”

The couple will have to reunite, along with all the other former couples, on Nov. 8 for the reunion episode.