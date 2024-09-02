Nikki Bella Hosts Hot Dog Eating Contest Days After Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Artem Chigvintsev, a former cast member of the famed dance competition Dancing With the Stars, found himself in hot water. Chigvintsev was involved in a dispute and was arrested for domestic violence last week.

The authorities have not shared the name of the victim. However, it should be noted that Chigvintsev has a wife, Nikki Garcia, whom he married in 2022. In new audio of a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the dispatcher says that the DWTS alum said that his wife, Garcia, had thrown shoes at him.

Hosts Rob Riggle and Nikki Garcia reporting for hot dog duty at #ChestnutVSKobayashi: Unfinished Beef. pic.twitter.com/gDL6mwGbNR — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2024

Nikki Bella Hosts Live Contest Amid Rumors

So while many details are still absent in the case, Bella does not to be phased amid the drama. She recently hosted Netflix’s hot dog eating contest according to TMZ.

“Nikki Bella’s back in the public eye in a big way. Taking the stage at Netflix’s live hotdog eating contest between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi days after her husband was arrested for felony domestic violence,” TMZ wrote.

“The former WWE wrestler is in Las Vegas for the Labor Day sausage showdown Hosting the event alongside Rob Riggle and getting some serious love from the crowd.”

Joey Chestnut, Nathan’s Part Ways After Breach

Speaking of hot dog eating contests, Nathan’s Famous announced this past July that Joey Chestnut was deemed ineligible to participate in the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. The decision comes after the company learned Chestnut agreed to become a pitchman for Impossible Foods’ vegan hot dogs. Nathan’s does not allow their competitors to endorse a “rival brand.”

Major League Eating, the organization that hosts the contest every year, initially stated that “for nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership. With a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship.”

Joey Chestnut has been competing in the contest since 2007, only losing one time in his almost 20-year run. The news about his ineligibility threw off the champion as much as it did fans. Prompting him to take to Instagram.

“So I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years I am banned from the Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Chestnut wrote in his caption. “Love competing in that event. I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th. So I have been training to defend my title.”