nicole-scherzinger-poses-on-the-beach-in-blue-two-piece

Former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger brought the sunshine to a frosty NYC beach, stunning fans in a bold blue two-piece swimsuit.

Recently, the 46-year-old stunner took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring the singer, songwriter, and dancer flaunting her fit body beachside. The post opened with a shot of the effortlessly stunning singer perched on her knees with slicked-back raven hair, serving a look as cool and fierce as the sea she’s gazing at.

Other shots captured her lounging on the beach as waves crashed over her, her bold blue swimsuit and fit figure proving that Mother Nature isn’t the only one making waves.

However, the locale of the photo shoot might surprise you. Scherzinger isn’t enjoying the rays in some tropical getaway locations. Nope, it seems she’s rocking that swimwear on the frigid shores of the Big Apple.

“Salt in my hair, sun on my skin, and the ocean still echoing—carrying the serenity with me…even on this cold ass winter day in NYC,” Scherzinger wrote alongside the series of shots, adding a cold face emoji.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the former Pussycat Dolls member’s sizzling (yet chilling) sultry snaps. The comment section quickly turned into a frenzy of cheeky compliments and over-the-top admiration for the jaw-dropping display.

“Wow, you look amazing in this bikini!” one onlooker exclaimed. “Venus in paradise,” another fan proclaimed, harkening to the classic Renaissance painting “The Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli.

However, Scherzinger wasn’t done with her beach antics just yet.

Nicole Scherzinger Serves Up Yet Another Sizzling Beach Body Display, Leaving Fans Absolutely Floored

Yes, Scherzinger gifted her over seven million Instagram followers with another beach clip… this time showing off some signature dance moves. Dancing to “Apt.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars, Scherzinger served up moves as smooth as the waves crashing behind her.

Wearing shades and a blue cover-up skirt over her swimsuit, Scherzinger showed off some moves that had fans buzzing—with a twerk or two stealing the spotlight.

However, the wind wasn’t exactly cooperating, blowing her hair and skirt in all directions and she stepped up. “When the wind is ready for its closeup,” she captioned over the footage.

Once again, denizens of Instagram couldn’t help but lavish praise on the singer and dancer.

“Nicole, you’re like fine wine—only getting better with time,” one fan gushed at the cute yet steamy footage. “Beautiful, intelligent, talented, hardworking BOSS,” a second onlooker declared. “You are fantastic Nicole,” a third fan chimed in.