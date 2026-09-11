Nicolas Cage’s Mansion Property Sinking Due to Huge Sinkhole

As waves continue to pummel the coast of California, actor Nicholas Cage is one of the most recent homeowners dealing with damage.

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According to Page Six, Cage’s beachfront property in Malibu has a massive sinkhole where the driveway once was.

The space in front of the enclosed garage is now open, with asphalt and concrete appearing to have simply cracked and fallen. Other construction debris has also fallen into the hole, including a port-a-potty.

Firefighters were called to the home in the early morning hours on September 8 on the suspicion of a gas main break, KTLA reported.

When they arrived at the home around 5:45 a.m., they found the driveway collapsed, Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer Torres told the outlet. Torres said that coastal erosion could be a factor.

He estimated the hole to be about 30 feet by 30 feet. No injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Sky5 was over the scene around 7 a.m., and waves could be seen crashing through the hole.

“Substantial damage done to this home, or at least the driveway to this home here in Malibu,” reporter Rich Prickett said. “It doesn’t appear that anybody was home. As a matter of fact, the house looks like it is under some sort of renovation.”

Cage bought the home for $10.5 million in 2024, according to Realtor.com. It was built in 1994 by the Liberman family, who maintained ownership until Cage bought it.