Nick Offerman Slams X User For Using Ron Swanson Clip In Anti-Pride Month Post

Nick Offerman didn’t hold back while slamming an X user for using a clip of his famous Parks & Rec character, Ron Swanson, in an anti-Pride Month post.

The X user took to the social media platform on June 1 to express their lack of support for Pride Month, which celebrates the freedoms and rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Good morning and Happy Sunday!” the X user wrote. “No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month.”

The post featured a doctored clip of Ron Swanson carrying and throwing a pride flag in a dumpster.

Not putting up with the X user’s statement, Nick Offerman responded to the post on Monday, declaring, “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f—.” He then used the hashtag #HappyPride.

Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb fuck. #HappyPride https://t.co/mSlELkUvDY — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) June 2, 2025

Offerman was referring to his character serving as the best man in his hairdresser Typhoon’s (Rodney To) wedding to Craig (Billy Eichner).

Fans quickly reacted by posting their support for Offerman’s remarks.

“I always love when a creator/writer/actor slams someone for misusing their characters,” one fan wrote.

Another also stated, “Ron Swanson was a libertarian. He would be in support of LGBT and respect freedom of expression and property rights.”

Others pointed out that Offerman also played a gay man in the first season of HBO’s The Last of Us. “They clearly haven’t seen him in The Last of Us,” one observer noted.

Nick Offerman Previously Said He Received ‘A Lot of Homophobic Hate’ Following His ‘The Last of Us’ Appearance

While speaking to iNews in 2023, Nick Offerman spoke out about the “homophobic hate” he received for his role in The Last of Us.

“I was kinda fascinated by how openly people will express hate and brand themselves as bigots,” he stated. “I kept thinking: We can see you!” Because here were men saying: ‘I’m a father and a Christian and a patriot and I hate queers.'”

Offerman then called out the homophobes while accepting a Film Independent Spirit Award for the role. “When homophobic hate comes my way and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that.'”

“It’s not a gay story, it’s a love story,” he added.