Nick Cannon’s Ex Claims He Hasn’t Seen Daughter in a Month

TV show presenter and actor Nick Cannon has been accused of not seeing one of his 12 children in over a month.

Cannont was called out by his ex, Alyssa Scott, with whom he shares daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 2, and late son, Zen, who passed away at five months old, after he claimed to have a $10 million insurance policy for his manhood.

“This is all facts,” Nick declared while recently appearing on Raven-Symoné’s Tea Time podcast. “They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong. They were like, ‘Well, what’s your most valuable asset, Nick?'”

He replied, “My balls!”

Cannon further explained, “I got the insurance policy in my office. It’s legit. We actually went back and forth with this. It’s $5 million per testicle, and if I happen to lose one, all the money goes to the kids.”

Scott immediately responded to Cannon’s remarks with some frustration. “Ha ha haaaa. Funny,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post. “Any plans on seeing your child? It’s been over a month.”

She then stated, “But good to know she’ll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls.”

Scott finished the post with, “Smh.”

Nick Cannon Previously Admitted He Struggles To His Children Due to His Busy Career Schedule

Nick Cannon previously discussed how he struggles to balance his career and personal life schedules. He pointed out that it “works a lot better” when he’s about to spend individual time with each child.

Cannon claimed that the one-on-one time made him feel that the “only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same place” would probably be him.

“I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience,” he explained to People in 2023. “I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around.”

Nick further shared, “I think as everyone probably gets old, and even as I slow down a little bit, I’m sure everyone will start coming to me in one place.”