Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Believe in the Term ‘Co-Parenting’ After Fathering 12 Children

Although he is the proud father of 12 children, Nick Cannon says he doesn’t believe in the term “co-parenting.”

During the recent episode of his Nick Cannon @ Night podcast, the actor spoke about the word while answering questions from fans.

One fan asked, “Curious to hear Nick’s perspective on managing multiple co-parenting relationships while dating. It’s a unique situation that could offer some real insights for blended families.”

Responding to the question, Nick Cannon stated he has “always kind of had an issue” with the term “co-parenting,” noting he believes he’s just simply “parenting” his children.

“When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can be very dangerous,” he also explained. “Because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you’re doing.”

Cannon further shared, “I haven’t figured it out yet. I haven’t gotten it all the way right. But also to your point, if I just step into every situation with respect and compassion and individuality. That’s the other thing I always do with anyone I’m involved with in my life.”

As he spoke about his children, Nick said, “I don’t bunch them together. I really try my hardest not to be like, ‘Oh yeah, my baby mamas,’ you know, unless I’m telling a joke or something like that. But no one wants to be grouped into anything.”

“Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion,” he added.

Cannon shares his children among six mothers.

Nick Cannon Previously Discussed How He Welcomed Five Children in One Year

Nick Cannon previously explained how he had welcomed five children in one year.

While speaking with Vulture, Cannon clarified that, despite popular belief, he is not trying to be like Elon Musk and have 14 children. He described his blended family as being a “by-product of his eagerness to appease the women he was dating or his single friends who wanted kids.”

However, he fully admitted that fathering his 12 children hasn’t been easy. “It was also a little of, like, Okay, God, how did I have five kids in one year? Probably careless activity,”

He welcomed five of his 12 children in 2022.