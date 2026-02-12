nfl-player-shot-in-san-francisco-just-hours-after-the-super-bowl

An NFL player was shot in San Francisco just hours after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX.

According to TMZ, San Francisco 49ers player Keion White was shot in the ankle in the early hours of Monday. An altercation occurred at the same Super Bowl party the NFL player was attending. He was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery for the life-threatening injury.

In a statement to The Athletic, the 49ers confirmed the incident occurred, and the team would update on White’s condition “when appropriate.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department shared in a statement, “A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business. The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

The San Francisco 49ers Player Speaks Out

On Tuesday, White took to Instagram to speak out about the incident.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their prayers and concerns on my behalf,” he wrote. “I’ve undergone successful surgery.”

He then shared, “For those who know me, ya’ll know this won’t stop me from spreading peace and joy to the world. Full steam ahead. I’m in great spirits and ready to make the most of this off-season.”

The Daily Mail also obtained the police report, which shared more details about the incident.

“As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor,” the responding officer shared. “Some of the females were t—less and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

The report further shared that White was shot in the left leg. Investigators later discovered both a 9mm and a .45 caliber shell casing at the scene. This indicated that multiple weapons may have been discharged during the incident.

The responding officer further stated that White was uncooperative when asked to identify the shooter.

However, it was later reported by the San Francisco Standard that Grammy-award-winning rapper Lil Baby was involved in the altercation. The rapper and his crew attempted to enter White’s private event. However, as White was making his way to address the situation, he was shot in the leg.

White is the latest San Francisco 49ers player to be shot. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in August 2024 during an attempted robbery.