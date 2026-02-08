NFL Legend Reveals Why He’ll Be Watching Turning Point USA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’

Right before Super Bowl LX, NFL legend Brett Favre revealed he will be watching Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” instead of Bad Bunny-headlining show.

In a post on X, Favre stated, “Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad. I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show.”

Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad. I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show. https://t.co/lJo85DmORE — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) February 8, 2026

Favre also shared a clip of himself explaining his decision to go with the alternative halftime show.

“I’m gonna watch Kick Rock and Lee Brice,” he told his 4th and Favre podcast co-host David Kano. “There’s a bunch of them. Nothing against Bad Nunny. I really don’t know what he’s saying. That doesn’t mean I like him or dislike him. But I’m gonna go with what I know.”

Turning Point USA announced plans to host an alternative event after the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would be headlining its Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rican rapper, known for singing in Spanish, previously performed at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

President Trump recently spoke out, stating he wouldn’t be watching the NFL halftime show. “I’m anti-them,” he said about Bad Bunny and Super Bowl opener Green Day. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Brett Favre Met With Criticism After Announcing His Plans to Watch the ‘All-American Halftime Show’

Critics took to X to share their thoughts about Favre watching the “All-American Halftime Show” instead of the NFL halftime show.

“You should watch the halftime show,” one X user wrote. “Bad Bunny’s music is VERY good. That’s why he’s the top streaming artist in the world. And he’s never said things like this about children.”

Another X user wrote, “Why can’t you watch something new? Bad Bunny is the biggest artist on the planet right now. You might actually enjoy it! Be bold! Think for yourself!”

A fellow X user further pointed out that this isn’t the first time the NFL picked a performer who was “difficult” to understand.

“Artists have performed in the SB that I couldn’t name one of their songs,” they wrote. “So what? Throw a fit because I didn’t know a song? What’s the difference? You don’t know his music. So you act like a bitch? Just say it. Because he is a Spanish-speaking artist. Stay mad.”