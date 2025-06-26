News Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Has Died Following Illness

Chicago TV news anchor Diane Pathieu’s husband has passed away at the age of just 42.

Pathieu, a traffic reporter for ABC 7 Chicago, shared that her husband, Nicholas “Nick” Adamski, passed away in hospice on May 27. According to ABC 7, he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020.

Pathieu announced Adamski’s death with a black-and-white photo shared on Instagram and a heartfelt message.

“My angel, Nicholas ‘Nick’ Adamski, has gained his wings. He was surrounded by love and peace,” Pathieu wrote alongside the photo of her late husband. “Firefighter. Husband. Advocate. Hero.”

“Nick faced stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer with unmatched courage, grace, and an unshakable belief in PMA — Positive Mental Attitude,” Pathieu added. “He was a man who served others, uplifted everyone he met, and never stopped smiling — even through the hardest days.”

“Forever in our hearts. I love you for always, sweetheart,” she continued. “Keep that PMA. Love hard. Help others. And never, ever give up, and as Nick would say, ‘Peace and veggie grease.’ ”

The post’s comment section was filled with messages of condolence.

“Sending lots of love and prayers for you during this difficult time,” one top comment read. “Oh Diane, you have been an incredible support to Nick until the end. I am so sorry for your loss,” another supporter wrote.

Diane Pathieu’s Husband, Nicholas ‘Nick’ Adamski, was a Decorated Firefighter

Before his brain cancer diagnosis on December 21, 2020, Adamski was a valued member of the Milwaukee Fire Department. He was even awarded the Medal of Valor for rescuing an infant from a fire, according to ABC 7.

Meanwhile, after Adamski’s passing, the American Brain Tumor Association highlighted Pathieu’s Instagram tribute to him and shared a photo of the couple on their Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nicholas ‘Nick’ Adamski, beloved husband of ABC7 Chicago’s Diane Pathieu,” the ABTA wrote. “A devoted firefighter, fierce advocate, and GBM warrior, Nick faced grade 4 glioblastoma with extraordinary courage, grace, and his signature PMA—Positive Mental Attitude.”

“Through every challenge, Nick never stopped smiling. He served others, inspired hope, and uplifted everyone around him,” the group continued. “His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him—and in the countless lives he touched.

“To Diane and all who loved him, the ABTA community stands with you in love and remembrance. As Nick would say: ‘Peace and veggie grease,’ ”they concluded, with a hat tip to Pathieu’s post.