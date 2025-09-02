News Anchor, 42, Dies of Sudden Heart Attack: What We Know About Celeste Wilson’s Passing

Celeste Wilson, a weekend anchor for Jackson, Mississippi’s media outlet WAPT 16, passed away suddenly from a heart attack last week. She was 42 years old.

IN a statement on Aug. 27, WAPT 16 announced Wilson’s sudden passing. “We have some very sad news tonight about one of our own,” the local media outlet’s anchors shared.

The media outlet then noted that while Wilson had only been with the outlet for a “short time,” she displayed professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the “work of journalism.”

“All of us here at WAPT are heartbroken by this sudden loss,” the media outlet added. “And our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends.”

Fellow WAPT 16 anchor Megan West took to Facebook to pay tribute to Celeste Wilson, noting she would “treasure” her time with the late journalist.

Recalling Wilson’s Girl Scouts of Mississippi Women of Distinction Induction breakfast report, which was published just days before Wilson’s death, West stated, “She was new to our team and so lovely. We chatted about how she was adjusting to morning show hours and life a few hours from her home in Louisiana.”

Upon finding out that Celeste Wilson died from a heart attack, Megan West wrote, “It is such a shock, and our hearts are broken for her family. I treasure the memory of this last, sweet conversation.”

Wilson previously earned her Master’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University. She began her bradcasting career at CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana.

Celeste Wilson’s Former Media Outlet Speaks Out Following Her Death By Heart Attack

Meanwhile, Celeste Wilson’s former media outlet, KARK 4, released a statement following her death.

“Team 20 is saddened by this loss,” the media outlet stated. “And our prayers are with her colleagues, friends, and family members.”

Celeste, who also went by Dorothea Wilson, first started working for KARK 4 in October 2023. She worked as an anchor for the media outlet until August 2024.

The media outlet called her a “bright spot.”