New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners Player Dies After Motorcycle Crash: Jesús Montero Was 35

Jesús Montero, a former big-league catcher who played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, has died.

Montero passed away Sunday, officials revealed, after being in a coma since an October 4 motorcycle accident in his native Venezuela. The 35-year-old was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a pickup truck in Valencia, about 93 miles west of Caracas, officials said.

The crash left the former Yankee with a punctured lung. He also had six broken ribs, multiple fractures in his femur, tibia, and fibula, as well as injuries to his hip and knee, El Nacional reported.

Montero was taken to Dr. Enrique Tejera Hospital. There, he experienced cardiac arrest and required resuscitation. He was then put into a coma and on dialysis due to kidney damage. His condition was listed as “critical” before his death was announced on Sunday.

“The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones,” the team wrote on X Sunday.

Montero debuted in 2011 after being ranked as one of baseball’s top prospects from 2010-12 due to his strong offensive potential. CBS News noted MLB.com’s 2011 scouting report described him as “an offensive-minded Mike Piazza type, whose bat will help people forget about any defensive deficiencies.”

Jesús Montero Played 18 Games with the Yankees Before Getting Traded to the Mariners

Montero played only 18 games with the Yankees, batting .328/.406/.590 in 61 at-bats. He was then traded to the Seattle Mariners in a major four-player deal that included right-handed pitcher Michael Pineda.

With the Mariners, Montero played 226 games, accumulating nearly 800 plate appearances. He hit .247 with 24 home runs and 92 RBIs. His final major league game was in October 2015. The Toronto Blue Jays claimed him off waivers in March 2016, but he did not reach the majors with them. He then spent part of the 2017 season in the Baltimore Orioles system. However, he never returned to the game’s highest level.

Montero played in the Venezuelan Winter League until the 2020-21 campaign.