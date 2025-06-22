New Walt Disney World Resort Restaurant Announces ‘Sophisticated and Upscale’ Dress Code

A new Walt Disney World Resort restaurant will require its guests to dress in a “sophisticated and upscale” manner while inside the establishment.

According to the fine print on Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort, the new steakhouse, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, will have a different dress code from other restaurants within the theme park.

“This restaurant is one of our Signature Dining experiences,” the disclaimer read. “Guests are expected to dress accordingly in the attire that respects the restaurant’s sophisticated and upscale aesthetic. Clothing should be clean, neat, and in good condition, free from offensive language and/or graphics. Please, no swimwear.”

The Swan and Dolphin Resort further describes Bourbon Steak as an establishment that celebrates the “details” that make a meal memorable. “From perfect sears and tableside old-fashioned drinks to shared sides and milestone moments”

“Chef Michael Mina brings his fresh perspective to familiar favorites,” the description reads. “Balancing the joy of the classics with the thrill of the unexpected. With unique flavors, inventive cocktails, and local inspiration, Bourbon Steak brings new delight to time-honored rituals.”

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina is replacing the resort’s beloved Shula Steak House, which closed on June 15. The former establishment was themed after the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ “Perfect Season” and featured Miami Dolphins memorabilia. The restaurant had been at Walt Disney World for 25 years.

“Shula scores big with entrees that have made [Miami Dolphins’ coach Don Shula’s] restaurant ‘Critic Choice For Orlando’s Best Restaurant,'” the restaurant’s description reads.

The restaurant previously announced its closure and wrote, “We thank you for the memories and are excited to welcome Bourbon Steak as its replacement.”

Shula Steak House also had the same dress code as the new Walt Disney World resort restaurant.

Michael Mina Recently Spoke Out About His New Walt Disney World Resort Restaurant

In a statement released this past spring, Michael Mina spoke out about his new restaurant at Walt Disney World.

“Each Bourbon Steak is uniquely designed to represent the environment it’s in,” he stated. “And I’m excited to unveil what we have in store for Orlando.”

According to Orlando Weekly, among the items on the establishment’s menus are USDA Prime steaks, Japanese wagyu, and Maine lobster pot pie.

Mina operates 27 restaurants under his Mina Group company, which he founded alongside former professional tennis player Andre Agassi.

The new restaurant is set to open on July 26.