New Study Questions The Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting, Especially In Middle Age

It seems like every day, new information comes out about a diet or a weight loss trick that’s a foolproof way to shed some pounds. One of the latest trends is intermittent fasting, but a new study has uncovered some surprising information about the efficacy of this dieting method.

The study looked at the eating habits of almost 550 adults (with an average age of 51) in the Maryland and Pennsylvania areas. The researchers were specifically looking at the impact of the timing of food consumption and its relationship to weight gain.

Timing food consumption (also known as intermittent fasting) is a new weight-loss trend that encourages people to stop eating for a specific period of time each day or week.

For example, some people alternate their fasting from day to day, eating normally one day and eating nothing the next. Others decide to stop eating at a certain time each day and don’t eat again until the next morning.

Dr. Wendy Bennett, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and one of the co-authors of the study, discussed its findings.

According to Bennett, study subjects used an app to track their eating, sleeping, and exercising habits. So, what were the findings?

Does Intermittent Fasting Really Affect Weight Loss?

According to the study, the findings of which were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the timing of meals has almost no impact on someone’s weight. The main cause of weight gain? The amount of food eaten.

The study explained that they “found an association between the eating of more frequent and larger meals per day and weight increase, indicating that total overall caloric intake is the major driver of weight gain.”

They also added that the results of the study “did not support the use of time-restricted eating as a strategy for long-term weight loss in a general medical population.”

These findings are not exactly groundbreaking. Even though everyone is looking for a magic weight loss method, one of the most important factors when it comes to losing weight is how many calories are being consumed.

Rigid mealtimes and skipping meals some days will most likely not have the major impact many are hoping for. Intermittent fasting can be helpful when trying to lose weight, but at the end of the day, it’s really all about the nutrients in the food being eaten.