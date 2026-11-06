New ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Show Revealed

The world of Stranger Things is expanding yet again.

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Netflix announced that a new live-action spinoff from the Duffer Brothers and longtime Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry is coming in 2028.

The new series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, is a prequel set in the 1950s, decades before the actions of the show. It also predates the actions of stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which explores Henry Creel in 1959 Hawkins.

“We’ve been dreaming of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

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“It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new … actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!”

Trefry will serve as showrunner for the new show in addition to being a co-creator and writer. She will executive produce the prequel alongside BAFTA and Golden Globe–winning director Joe Wright. Wright will also direct the first three episodes.

“The Duffer Brothers gave me my first paying job in Hollywood, and it has been a joy and a fever dream ever since,” Trefry said.

“Now, it is my insane honor and privilege to be bringing this new chapter of Stranger Things to life alongside them and our incredible director, Joe Wright. With the support of Netflix and 21 Laps, we have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to Other Worlds.”

Production will take place in New Mexico.