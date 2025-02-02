new-angles-of-black-hawk-helicopter-colliding-with-american-airlines-plane-released

As multiple federal agencies continued to investigate the traagic Washington D.C. midair disaster, a new angle of the Black Hawk colliding with American Eagle Flight 5342 was released.

CNN reported that two videos show new angles of the incident on Wednesday, at Reagan National Airport. In the clips, both aircraft can be seen flying toward each other before exploding and falling into the Potomac River.

All 64 people onboard the American Eagle flight, as well as the three soldiers on the Black Hawk, perished in the crash.

Reuters reported that crews have recovered more than 40 bodies from the Potomac River so far. National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman revealed that the debris removal will begin “in earnest” on Sunday, Feb. 2, and will likely last throughout the next week.

Washington D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly shared with reporters that 28 bodies have been positively identified. He expected all victims would eventually be recovered.

U.S. Authorities Have Restricted Helicopter Flights Near Reagan National Airport Following Midair Collision

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities announced they have restricted helicopter flights near Reagan National Airport following the midair collision.

According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decided to restrict helicopter activity near the Washington DC airport to reduce the risk of another collision. “[The decision] will immediately help secure the airspace near Reagan Airport,” Duffy explained. “Ensuring the safety of airplane and helicopter traffic.”

The FAA restricted most helicopters from parts of two routes near the airport. However, it is allowing police and medical helicopters, air defense, and presidential air transport in the area between the airport and nearby bridges.

Duffy further revealed that the restrictions will last at least until the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) releases a preliminary report into the fatal collision. The process usually takes 30 days.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the airline would collaborate with the government “to make our aviation system even safer.”

Over the weekend, Inman further revealed that the American Eagle Flight seemed to increase its pitch just before impact with the Black Hawk.

“At one point very close to the impact, there was a slight change in pitch, an increase in pitch,” Inman explained. “That is something that we will get you more detail on.”

The preliminary findings also indicate the helicopter may have been flying above the altitude allowed in the corridor. Inman noted the American flight flew at around 325 feet, plus or minus 25 feet, at the time of impact.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said there may have been an altitude issue. “Someone was at the wrong altitude,” Hegseth told Fox News on Friday. “Was the Black Hawk too high? Was it on course? Right now, we don’t quite know.”