netflix-star-melinda-melrose-joins-influencers-for-swanky-kentucky-derby-party

Too Hot To Handle Season 2’s Melinda Melrose swapped steamy drama for Derby hats, joining influencers at the Kentucky Derby and a glam Jergens soirée.

Jergens welcomed creators to Louisville for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby experience. Melrose and several influencers attended the Kentucky Oaks race, followed by an elegant private dinner at the stunning Ashbourne Farms. On Saturday, May 3, the group made their way to the historic Churchill Downs racetrack to witness the iconic Kentucky Derby.

Melrose took to Instagram to share highlights from the swanky getaway.

Dressed in a stunning pink gown with an elegant plunging neckline for the “Race to Elegance” event, Melrose was all smiles. She also shared a behind-the-scenes video, glimpses of the exquisite fine dining, and moments of her exploring the picturesque Ashbourne Farms.

“Brought radiance and shine to the Kentucky Derby with @jergensus,” Melrose wrote alongside the post. “What an experience of a life! Forever grateful. Thank you so much for having me.”

“So stunning. Jaw-dropping,” one fan gushed in the comments. “Your dress is stunning!” another onlooker added.

“Glowing from the inside out,” Jergens IG also chimed in.

Social media personality, influencer, and entrepreneur Pia Cuerquis, renowned for her lifestyle content on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, also offered fans a glimpse into the lively event on Instagram.

Cuerquis stole the spotlight in a dreamy, shoulder-baring pastel pink gown that looked like it was plucked straight from a fairytale garden. The dress was alive with a bold, oversized rose floral pattern that practically bloomed with every step—an outfit as radiant as the event itself.

Having a time in Kentucky,” she captioned the post.

Melinda Melrose Shares Pics From Her Kentucky Derby Adventure

Meanwhile, Melinda Melrose also shared some fun snaps from the big race itself.

For the Kentucky Oaks race, Melrose dazzled in yet another pink dress. Naturally, the look was crowned with an extravagant hat, practically blooming with a floral arrangement so bold it could rival a garden party centerpiece.

“UGH YOU ARE PERFECT,” one onlooker opined over Melrose’s look.

Pia Cuerquis also lit up the race day scene with a series of stunning snaps. Draped in a vibrant yellow dress adorned with playful pink floral patterns, she was a walking burst of sunshine. And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance—a pink, wide-brimmed hat that flowed like a soft breeze, adding the perfect touch of whimsy to her look.

“Love seeing a Filipina at the derby!” one of her fans gushed. “I’ve always wanted to gooo,” another fan suffering from FOMO added…