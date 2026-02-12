netflix-personality-hospitalized-after-accidentally-putting-glue-in-her-eye

A Netflix reality TV star’s search for a lasting bond took a sticky turn when she almost glued her eye shut.

Elissa Finley, a contestant on the streamer’s Love Is Blind, gave viewers a dramatic plot twist of her own during season 10, which premiered on Feb. 11. Rushing into the women’s lounge in a panic, she shouted, “Oh my god! What do I do? F—k!”

“I know, you’re scared right now,” a producer told her offscreen, while a crew member chimed in with, “We’re going to have to send you out.”

It turned out that the 39-year-old had mistaken her nail glue for eye drops, leading to an impromptu hospital visit.

Netflix Personality Recalls What Led to Her Putting Glue Directly Into Her Eye

Ironically, the reality star is no stranger to hospitals… when she’s not on dating shows, she works as an ICU nurse.

“I was midway through one of the days when I’d gone on four dates, and there was a break,” she recalled to Tudum. “I went into the dressing room, and I just saw a little bottle on the table that looked like eye drops that we use in the hospital.”

Instead of relieving her eyes, she accidentally grabbed a bottle of nail glue, putting her vision at risk. “I put it in my eye, and I was like, ‘Holy crap. That is thick.’ ”

Elissa glanced at the bottle and quickly realized her mistake as on-set medics rushed to help her.

“I held my eye open because if you shut it, and you got glue, you’re going to pull off your skin,” she recalled. “Luckily, I had a contact in, which ended up saving my eyeball.”

Netflix tv personality and infamous eyeball gluer Elissa Finley. (Image via Netflix)

Despite her protests to keep going on her dates, Elissa was whisked off to the hospital… turns out the only thing she matched with was a corneal abrasion.

“I had to sit there with a bag of saline, just flushing my eye. I got the glue out, and then I saved my lashes, thankfully,” she explained.

With her vision (and lashes) still intact, Elissa showed up to the set the next day sporting an unexpected new flair.

“I had to wear an eye patch home, so that was fun,” she joked.

Love is Blind streams on Netflix.