Netflix Now Streaming a 2025 Animated Movie That Was a Hit in Theaters

After a record-breaking run in theaters, David, Angel Studios’ musical animated feature has made its way to Netflix, What’s On Netflix first reported.

Videos by Suggest

The film, which tells the story of David from the Old Testament, comes after the Young David miniseries that was distributed by Angel Studios in 2023 and 2024.

It was directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes, the team behind South African animation company Sunrise Animation Studios, and released in the United States on December 19, 2025.

Starring Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian artist Phil Wickham as the voice of David, the film is a musical retelling of the young man who faced the giant and stepped into his own destiny.

Angel Studios

In addition to Wickham, other voice actors include Brandon Engman, Lauren Daigle, Asim Chaudhry, Brent Mukai, Mick Wingert, Mark Whitten, and Ashley Boettcher.

After its release, it became the highest-grossing faith-based animated film of all time, according to WORLD News. The film made $22 million during its pre-Christmas opening weekend. It stayed in the Top 10 after opening weekend, beating out The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

David’s opening weekend beat out the previous faith-based animated feature record set by The King of Kings in 2025 with $19.4 million. It nearly doubled the opening weekend tickets for Sony’s mainstream nativity animated film The Star in 2017, which made about $9.8 million.

According to What’s On Netflix, the film ended its domestic run with over $87.5 million.

While it has been available since its release, before Netflix, the only people who could view the film through Angel Studios’ premium membership tier.