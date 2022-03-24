If Neck Pillows Aren’t Cutting It For You While Traveling, Try This Genius Solution Instead

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’ve ever traveled extensively by train, plane, or automobile, you’ve likely tried napping on the various modes of transportation. Napping while you’re sitting up is difficult, and most of the time it’s just a no-go.

If you are lucky enough to fall asleep, you’ve probably experienced a stiff neck, pain, and/or a headache afterward. Sometimes neck pillows don’t even help as they often lack real support. Luckily, there is something commonly found on the market that may solve your travel pains.

Goodbye Neck Pillows, Hello Support

“Guys, I have come up with one of the best ideas of my life.”

Such were the words of one very enthusiastic young woman who shared her latest revelation on TikTok. User @hellokristen said that she’s purchased several travel pillows throughout her life and none of them worked for her. “I wish something would just hold my neck in place, kind of like a neck brace.” Which is when she thought, ‘why don’t I just buy a neck brace?’ So, she did.

“If I am traveling for more than 8 hours, I do not care how I look,” she stated. “It’s all about comfort.” For those who aren’t as confident, she adds, “You can wear a big sweater or put a big scarf around it, it’s not that bad.”

Brace Yourself For Serious Comfort

Neck braces, or cervical collars as they’re otherwise known, will keep your head and neck stable while you snooze. Newer versions are typically made with breathable and comfortable materials. Here are a few to consider if you have travel plans in the near future.

The VELPEAU Neck Brace comes in various sizes, designs, and colors to fit you and your needs. Particularly, they recommend their Dual-Use or Enhanced designs for traveling as they offer even more support than the base comfort design.

“The traditional travel pillows did not work for me. One, the padding of those pillows were never enough to support my neck and woke up with neck pain,” wrote one reviewer. “The soft neck brace is a great alternative for me…it keeps my neck straight and I get no neck pain after sleeping a few hours in my airline seat. I recommend people to try it.”

Consider this the Cadillac of neck braces. Ergonomically designed, the unique shape ensures comfort on the shoulders, chest, and chin in addition to supporting your next.

Plus, it comes with three interchangeable pads; a mesh pad that can hold a hot/cold gel pack, a magnetic therapy pad, and a USB-powered heating pad. If on the go, simply plug the heating pad into a power bank for mobile comfort.

For a simple, no-frills option, we love this foam collar from Vive. Available in black, white, or nude, the 3-in tall brace is made from latex-free foam that is both soft and breathable. Simply wrap and secure with the integrated fastener that providers for a custom fit.

One reviewer referred to the Vive Neck Brace as their go-to travel pillow, citing it perfect for airplane travel as it’s lightweight and incredibly soft.

If you experience motion sickness while traveling, there are also glasses to help with that. We recommend you wear the neck brace and glasses together. But beware, if they’re other travelers around, you may end up going viral.

