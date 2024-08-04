LAPD Releases Photos of Suspects in Actor Johnny Wactor’s Murder

The Los Angeles Police Department released images of the suspects thought to be involved in the murder of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor.

Wactor, 37, was tragically shot and killed during an attempted theft of a catalytic converter on May 25.

Johnny Wactor played Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. His other notable roles include appearances in Westworld, Criminal Minds, Siberia, and Station 19.

As Wactor concluded his shift as a bartender, he noticed three men attempting to lift his vehicle with a floor jack on the 1200 block of Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles. He was shot during the subsequent confrontation.

LAPD Release Details of the Suspects in Johnny Wactor’s Murder

On Sunday, the LAPD issued a community alert featuring photos of a vehicle that is believed to have been stolen. The suspects are thought to have used the vehicle to flee the scene.

The suspects escaped heading north on Hope Street in a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50, a four-door vehicle featuring a tan interior. Community alert photos show three men: two wearing gray hoodies and one dressed in black.

The individual who fired the weapon, referred to as “Suspect 1,” has a distinctive tattoo above his left eye. He also had another tattoo on his right cheek.

I urge anyone with information on Johnny Wactor's killing to come forward and help LAPD solve this senseless act of violence. #JusticeForJohnnyWactor pic.twitter.com/m9nYRVDdvH — Nathan Hochman (@NathanHochmanDA) August 4, 2024

During business hours, tipsters are urged to reach out to Central Bureau Homicide Detective Howarth at (213) 996-4143, or Detective Bobadilla at (213) 996-4173. For after-hours inquiries, they’re advised to contact the Central Area Watch Commander.

Johnny Wactor Was Gunned Down While Protecting a Co-Worker

In May, Grant, the actor’s brother, shared that Wactor initially believed his vehicle was being towed. Upon realizing the true situation, he instinctively shielded his co-worker by positioning her behind him.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Grant Wactor said at the time. “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’”

Grant added, “Then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed that the actor’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.